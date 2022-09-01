Rumors of Malakai Black leaving AEW seemingly put to rest after massive trios match confirmed for All Out pay-per-view

Rumors of Malakai Black departing AEW have seemingly been squashed after he was announced to be involved in a trios match this Sunday at the All Out pay-per-view.

The AEW star, along with his House of Black members, Buddy Matthews and Brody King, is currently feuding with Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting. Recently, a report stated that Black allegedly asked for his release from AEW and that it was granted.

However, on this week's Dynamite, Miro cut a promo about Black while recalling the latter misting him at Forbidden Door last June, which was the start of their feud. "The Redeemer" was joined by Darby Allin and Sting, other victims of House of Black's reign of terror.

Miro ended the segment by issuing a challenge for the September 4th spectacle in Chicago, Illinois. The former TNT Champion will team up with Darby and Sting to face the trio of Black, King, and Matthews.

With the trios' match announcement officially sealed, the apparent allegations of Black leaving AEW were seemingly put to rest, at least for now.

Fans reacted to the trios' match at All Out 2022 featuring AEW star Malakai Black

The trios' match announcement for Sunday's extravaganza was met with different thoughts from fans on Twitter.

This user wanted a singles match between Miro and Malakai Black since they were the main attractions of the feud.

stoned wrestling fan @Generally_Faded @AEW I get we want to get everyone on the card but can we have some more singles matches? Miro vs Malakai would’ve went hard on ppv. @AEW I get we want to get everyone on the card but can we have some more singles matches? Miro vs Malakai would’ve went hard on ppv.

Some users thought The Redeemer was always on point when cutting his promos.

🌈🌼вríttαnч ~ 🦋 💕|#summєrtímє🌞 #hαppчprídє @LateAndConfused @AEW That was a pretty good promo. I think Miro's got some great backup in Darby and Sting to take on the House of Black. @AEW That was a pretty good promo. I think Miro's got some great backup in Darby and Sting to take on the House of Black.

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @AEW Has Miro ever had a bad promo? @AEW Has Miro ever had a bad promo?

Meanwhile, this fan was surprised that Miro and Darby Allin would be on the same team. It should be remembered that The Redeemer dethroned the latter on the May 12th, 2021, episode of Dynamite to win the TNT Championship.

Maverick12 @Maverick124 @AEW Miri is the modern day pro wrestling kratos and joining stingxdarby is the crossover we didn’t know we needed @AEW Miri is the modern day pro wrestling kratos and joining stingxdarby is the crossover we didn’t know we needed

Moreover, a netizen just left an interesting question as to whether the upcoming trios match will finally mark Sting's first loss in AEW.

The Icon has been undefeated in all his matches since arriving in the company on December 2, 2020.

Judging by the fans' reaction, they were all pumped for a showdown between Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting against The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King). They will have to watch All Out 2022 to see if more will be in store during the match-up between these two groups.

Who do you think will win the match between House of Black and Darby Allin-Miro-Sting at All Out 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

