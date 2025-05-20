Rusev sends a two-word message to AEW star

Rusev was a top fixture in AEW for several years before returning to WWE last month. Despite departing All Elite Wrestling, he remains friends with many stars on the company's roster.

The Bulgarian Brute recently sent a message to Kip Sabian. He debuted in All Elite Wrestling in September 2020 as the best man for Sabian's wedding to fellow AEW star Penelope Ford. This marked the beginning of their brief alliance. Their partnership came to an end in April 2021 when the former WWE United States Champion betrayed Sabian and attacked him.

The former Miro then embarked on a singles run, which lasted until February 2025 when he left the company. He eventually re-signed with WWE. Recently, Penelope Ford shared a post on Instagram for Kip Sabian's birthday. In the comments section of the post, the RAW Superstar shared a message for his former ally.

"Happy Birthday," he wrote.

You can view the post below.

The RAW star sent a message to Kip Sabian on his birthday (Image via Penelope Ford's Instagram handle)

Wrestling veteran not happy with Rusev's WWE in-ring return

Rusev made his return to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. He immediately targeted Alpha Academy upon his arrival and faced Otis in his first match back in the global juggernaut.

The former TNT Champion had a stellar in-ring showdown against Otis. In the end, he trapped the fan favorite star in the Accolade and won the match. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was not impressed with Triple H's booking of the powerhouse. Apter felt that The Bulgarian Brute should have squashed Otis instead of having a hard-fought contest against him.

"No, I was not a big fan of [the match]. I wanted Rusev to come back looking magnificent, not a 50/50 type of match or a 50/75 type of match. I wanted to Rusev to come in and wipe whoever it was out. He got killed during most of the match. I was looking just like what are they doing? He hasn't been back here in five years and they're trying to get him over and he's getting killed, absolutely getting killed," Apter said on The Wrestling Time Machine. [From 3:23 onwards]

The Redeemer is back in WWE and will likely aim to win championship gold soon. It will be interesting to see if he succeeds.

