Triple H has made a huge mistake with Rusev - Here's why (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rusev recently returned to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania to the cheers of many. The former AEW wrestler had been a fan favourite during his first run in the company and immediately started a feud with the Alpha Academy.
After targeting Otis and Akira Tozawa for weeks after his return, he finally made his in ring debut during the May 5, episode of Monday Night RAW. Otis performed well enough in the match but the Bulgarian Brute ultimately overcame the Alpha Academy member.
Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling journalist Bill Apter expressed his disappointment over Rusev's return to the ring. Apter was disappointed that Otis went toe-to-toe with the Bulgarian during their match.
"No, I was not a big fan of [the match]. I wanted Rusev to come back looking magnificent, not a 50/50 type of match or a 50/75 type of match. I wanted to Rusev to come in and wipe whoever it was out. He got killed during most of the match. I was looking just like what are they doing? He hasn't been back here in five years and they're trying to get him over and he's getting killed, absolutely getting killed," Apter said. [From 3:23 onwards]
Rusev should've squashed Otis in his in-ring return, according to wrestling veteran
His co-host on Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis, differed on Rusev's debut though. Davis enjoyed the 39-year-old's in-ring return and felt that he looked like the monster he's being presented as. Apter chimed in that he loved the way he was presented after the match but would've preferred a squash win for him.
"You know what? In this business that hasn't changed at all, when you bring somebody new in, you want the fans to remember him the next day or right after that show. And I don't remember anything except him kicking the butts of the the opponents after the match, not during," Apter said. [From 7:54 onwards]
Ever since returning to WWE, the Bulgarian Brute has stated that he's targeting talent that have unfulfilled potential. This has been his basis of targetting the Alpha Academy but now that he's taken both Otis and Tozawa out, he can shift his focus to someone else.
