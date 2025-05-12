3 superstars Rusev can target on WWE RAW tonight

Mondays are back to being Rusev Days. The Redeemer returned to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania, and he chose to go after Alpha Academy first, apparently sending the message that he was there to help unrealized talent and help them redeem their unfulfilled potential.

There seems to be not much he can do to (or for) Otis and Akira Tozawa anymore. With Alpha Academy plausibly in the former Miro's rearview mirror, in this article, we shall look at three superstars whom he could go after on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3. Carlito

Rusev could choose to go after Carlito on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Carlito is not only a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and two-time tag team champion in WWE but also returned to the company in 2023 after an almost 10-year gap. However, since then, he has been reduced to a comedy role within The Judgment Day.

Seeing as Rusev has himself returned to WWE after a gap of several years just recently, he might take particular issue with how Carlito has squandered this opportunity. After being on the receiving end of some hellacious spears courtesy of Bron Breakker on the Road to WrestleMania, Carly may be in need of some help in realizing his true potential courtesy of the kind-hearted Redeemer, Rusev.

#2. JD McDonagh

Monday Night RAW [Source: GETTY]

JD McDonagh, Carlito's Judgment Day stablemate, could be another possible target for Rusev. He might force McDonagh to confront the fact that he has been nothing but a sidekick to Finn Balor over the past few years. Destruction at the hands of Rusev could urge McDonagh to take an alternative course of action.

McDonagh branching out to become his own man or helping oust Finn Balor from Judgment Day and firmly aligning with Dominik Mysterio would both be enticing directions to take. JD's size and selling ability would also do well in reestablishing Rusev as one of the most dangerous men on the RAW roster.

#1. Sami Zayn

The reader's confusion can be felt through the screen. Doesn't Sami Zayn already have his hands more than full with Bron Breakker? Yes, he does. However, he also has CM Punk and Jey Uso as allies. Assuming that Logan Paul does not become a part of this larger conflict, the babyfaces outnumber the heels at this moment, considering that Paul Heyman is as useful in an actual fight as a football bat. However, to his credit, Heyman is undoubtedly a crafty, devious, and handy person to have in times of conflict.

He might choose to temporarily contract the services of the recently returned Rusev to make the lives of Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk infinitely tougher. Rusev jumping into the biggest and most engaging storyline in WWE at the moment could instantly catapult him into the upper echelon of the RAW roster, firmly reestablishing him as a force to be reckoned with.

