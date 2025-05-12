Finn Balor to officially quit The Judgment Day on WWE RAW; join forces with an old friend? Exploring the possibility

Tension has been brewing within The Judgment Day for, well, the entirety of their existence, but while it was mainly concentrated between Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the longest time, the power struggle now appears to be between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Dom's Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41 hasn't done the relationship between the two any favors either.

This brings us to the question: What could the possible split of the pack look like? Could The Judgment Day turn their back on either Finn Balor or Dominik Mysterio or could the rest of the group turn their back on one of their members? Worse (or better) yet; could the entire situation that has been tense for over three years be finally solved by a civil war-like fiasco?

One of the routes WWE could take would be to have the faction turn on Finn Balor, turning the first-ever WWE Universal Champion babyface, despite the allure of doing that with Dominik Mysterio considering the IC Champion's positive crowd reactions over the past few weeks. While Balor himself had been an excellent heel through 2022-2024; at his best, he is an underdog babyface who is capable of rallying the WWE Universe behind him in a way that few others can. This could happen as early as on tonight's Monday Night RAW, where Balor goes one-on-one with a man that he has a ton of history with, AJ Styles.

The moment after the match might soften Balor emotionally for a handshake, a hug, or even a 'Too Sweet' gesture. A true mark of sportsmanship could be misconstrued by The Judgment Day as a trap laid by Finn Balor. However, as the group is assaulting Styles, Balor may be conflicted as to what route he wants to take going forward.

Whether this leads to Balor trying to stop his stablemates, either with words or by going after them, it could lead to Judgment Day considering this a betrayal and going after Balor and Styles.

AJ Styles & Finn Balor at WWE TLC 2017 (Credit: WWE.com)

A slow-burn approach to this split and new alliance does seem to be more likely, given that things have been moving slowly for years now. Nevertheless, these battle lines being drawn as soon as tonight, regardless of who stands tall, just might finally birth the dream tag team of AJ Styles and Finn Balor. The team could infuse much-needed interest in the RAW tag team division in the months to follow.

AJ Styles & Finn Balor: A brief lesson in history

Styles and Balor weren't just the first two leaders of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), but have had several important interactions during their WWE careers as well. The match between AJ Styles and 'The Demon' Finn Balor at TLC 2017 is regarded as one of the finest and most iconic matches of the era.

Leading up to the shocking moment that Balor ousted Edge from The Judgment Day and joined forces with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, he had been assisting The Phenomenal One in fighting them off in the first place. Balor and Styles have thus been on opposite ends of conflict several times over the past few years in WWE.

Whether they finally ally to take on Judgment Day or if Styles is just another victim will be known in the coming days.

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of thinks about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you." Alright, maybe not the last part.



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.



Beyond wrestling, snooker remains Tathya's top priority alongside academics. He promotes snooker and billiards through written content and multimedia for The Sportal, Apex Sports, and independently. Know More