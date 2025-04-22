3 Reasons why Rusev returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 featured Rusev making his return to the Stamford-based promotion and destroying Otis and the Alpha Academy. The arrival of the former AEW star received a massive reaction from the crowd as the fans instantly started chanting his name.

Many fans thought the former United States Champion may return at Wrestlemania, but that didn't unfold. Instead, he made his comeback on the RAW after Mania. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Rusev returned to WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#3. To add a surprise element to WWE RAW after WrestleMania

One of the reasons why Rusev returned to WWE on RAW after Mania as that it adds an element of surprise to the show. Fans were under the belief that the 39-year-old star might return at the Showcase of the Immortals and emerge as an open challenger for Randy Orton. However, that didn't unfold as WWE had plans to have him on tonight's Netflix show.

Every year, RAW after Mania is anticipated to be filled with surprises, and this could be why WWE decided to bring Rusev back on this show.

#2. To give Rusev a separate spotlight

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 already featured a plethora of significant moments, including the return of Becky Lynch. Further, the main event had all the spotlight, with John Cena emerging as a 17x World Champion. So, if the former AEW star had returned at Mania, his comeback could have been easily outshone by other moments.

To give him a separate spotlight, the Stamford-based promotion may have planned his comeback on RAW after the Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. For Rusev to return as a heel

The former United States Champion destroyed Otis and Alpha Academy, which seemingly suggests that Rusev has returned to the company as a heel. In his previous run in the Stamford-based promotion, we saw the Bulgarian brute in a heroic role as the commander of Rusev Day.

So, to have him return as a villainous star, Triple H may have decided that the best spot was on RAW after WrestleMania. At the Showcase of the Immortals, there were no such segments, as the card was already too stacked for both nights.

This could be why the sports entertainment juggernaut may have decided to bring the 39-year-old star back to the company on the RAW after WrestleMania. If the Game had planned to book Rusev in a match directly, Mania could have been the spot for the former AEW star's comeback.

