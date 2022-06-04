"I think he's a nice guy" - Former ROH World Champion gives honest thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan

Former two-time Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Rush had nothing but praise for AEW President Tony Khan.

Last Sunday at Double or Nothing 2022, Rush made his debut as the new business partner of Andrade El Idolo in a backstage segment that also involved Jose, the Assistant. The two have a storied history together, most notably as members of famed group Los Ingobernables in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

Speaking to Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online, Rush expressed his appreciation for the AEW President. He added that Khan was doing great things for his company, which motivates wrestlers like him.

"We haven’t had a long talk. Andrade presented him [Khan]. I think he’s a nice guy. A simple guy! Imagine! Seeing him that humble, you surprise yourself. He’s a mastermind as you just stated. He’s doing impressive things with AEW and that motivates you even more as a wrestler," Rush said.

Rush thinks Tony Khan was doing what's best for fans, vowed to unleash his real side

In the same interview, the former ROH World Champion further stated that Tony Khan gave fans what they wanted and that he respected him for that.

Rush went on to say that he was thankful for the opportunity and guaranteed to show what kind of wrestler he is.

"Because he’s [Tony Khan is] doing the things the fans want. That’s what this is about! Listening to the fans, to hear the audience. Not everyone can do it, and the fact that he’s doing it, he has my respect for that. There was only one talk [prior to his debut] the day of the tapings. I think he’s an extraordinary guy. I am thankful for the opportunity. Soon I’ll be at my 100% there to show the world that El Toro Blanco Rush is what AEW needs."

Khan acquiring Rush could potentially be a huge move for All Elite Wrestling as the latter could bring his overall experience and wrestling acumen to the promotion. It will be interesting to see how the former Los Ingobernables member will fare in the company.

