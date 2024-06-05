“Ruthless” - Renee Paquette left stunned by her daughter’s reaction to affectionate gesture

AEW named Renee Paquette shared a funny incident about her daughter's reaction. She and her husband, Jon Moxley, welcomed their daughter, Nora, in 2021.

Renee worked for WWE as a ring announcer from 2012 to 2020. She and Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) started dating in the promotion and got married in 2017. The Puryevor of Violence left WWE and joined AEW in 2019, and she signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022.

Jon Moxley is defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in NJPW and AEW. He is announced for the upcoming edition of Dynamite and will team up with Blackpool Combat Club to take on CMLL stars in tag team action ahead of Forbidden Door.

Meanwhile, Renee Paquette conducts backstage and sit-down interviews. She and RJ City recently hosted a show, 'Meal and a Match,' on the TBS YouTube channel, with Eddie Kingston as the first guest.

Paquette took to Twitter and shared a funny story about her daughter. She posted about hugging her daughter while Nora tried to escape.

"Me hugging my daughter. Her: “okay well I better get going now”. Ruthless." she shared.

Renee Paquette on why she doesn't interview Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette has been interviewing various wrestling stars for almost a decade. However, that isn't the case for her husband.

Speaking on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, the AEW announcer disclosed she doesn't do many interviews with Moxley because he hates them.

"It’s funny. I can even use my husband as a comparison for that, in terms of like being a professional wrestler, but [Jon Moxley] doesn’t like doing interviews. I actually hate interviewing my husband [laughs], because he doesn’t like doing it. But for the most part, most professional wrestlers, they get the deal. They wanna come out. They wanna sing their song and do the dance. So it makes interviewing them always really, really easy." she said.

It will be interesting to see if Nora ever steps into the squared circle.

