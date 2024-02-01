"RVD at 53 is a better and not washed like Pepsi Phill at 46" - Fans amazed as Rob Van Dam delivers an age-defying display on AEW return

The former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam made his in-ring return on AEW Dynamite this week, and fans on the internet were mind-blown, also comparing the performance with CM Punk.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Rob Van Dam made his return to AEW TV after months of absence. He was chosen as Swerve Strickland's opponent by Hangman Adam Page under the 'Dealer's choice.' RVD took on Swerve in a hardcore match in the main event of the show.

The match turned out to be brutal and chaotic, with both the men giving it their all. The use of steel chairs and tables in the match also kept fans at the edge of their seats. Interestingly, RVD looked to be in great shape and was jumping around and moving like he did in his prime, even though he is currently in his 50s.

Moreover, fans in attendance were electric throughout the amazing bout between Van Dam and Swerve and enjoyed the incredible performance by RVD. Fans on the internet also appreciated the mind-blowing performance by the 53-year-old Hall of Famer.

Here is what fans on the "X" social media platform had to say about RVD's performance:

Fans are amazed at RVD's in-ring performance at the age of 53

More fan reactions on RVD's performance on AEW Dynamite

Rob Van Dam responded to the fans' appreciation after his AEW Dynamite match

When everyone thought Rob Van Dam was done with professional wrestling, he made a surprising appearance on AEW TV in his 50s and amazed everyone with his incredible in-ring performances.

After multiple appearances and matches, RVD returned to the AEW ring recently on Dynamite and gave a lifetime performance in his match against Swerve Strickland, and fans were amazed. Responding to the incredible appearance by the fans, the former WWE Champion took to "X" social media platform to respond to the appreciation:

"Psssh. Some of ya’ll act like I didn’t tell you I can still go!Thank you @AEW @TonyKhan and Van Dam Fam🤘"

Only time will tell when The Whole F'n Show makes his return to AEW TV and what Tony Khan has in store for the legend.

