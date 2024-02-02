RVD comes to the defense of 60-year-old WWE legend: "He looks fu***ng awesome!"

The former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam (RVD) responded to the fans doubting his ability due to his age. Van Dam even name-dropped a veteran and current champion in AEW for the amazing work he's doing despite being in his 60s.

The 60-year-old WWE legend in question is Billy Gunn. The Hall of Famer is currently the AEW World Trios Champion alongside The Acclaimed. The Internet wrestling community is still amazed at how Gunn can still go in the ring even after entering in his 60s. Furthermore, Rob Van Dam also received praise for his performance.

The 53-year-old former WWE Champion, RVD, recently competed on AEW Dynamite in a match against Swerve Strickland. Fans on the internet were astonished by his performance and couldn't stop praising Mr. Monday Night for his great occasional matches on AEW TV.

However, some fans also used the age factor to question RVD's in-ring career. Later, a fan pointed out that Billy Gunn was in great shape even at the age of 60. Van Dam had enough of it and blasted the trollers with a fiery message while also praising Gunn for what he is doing currently:

"Why the f*** aren’t people realizing that Billy Gunn is 60 and in better shape than anyone? I’m thinking it doesn’t feed into their agenda so they ignore it, but damn … he looks fucking awesome! If you don’t think so, fuck you‼️He’s the f****g man!!🤘"

The former WWE Champion thanks AEW and Tony Khan

As mentioned earlier, the former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam returned to the AEW ring after a few months on the recent episode of Dynamite in a match against Swerve Strickland. Following an incredible performance in the Hardcore match, RVD had a message for Tony Khan and fans after losing the match:

Meanwhile, RVD continues to make sporadic performances on AEW TV, and only time will tell who his next opponent will be when he returns.

