"Ground breaking" - WWE legend RVD gives his honest opinion on AEW's success [Exclusive]

AEW has been very successful since the promotion's inception in 2019 going from strength to strength and now consisting of a roster that includes the likes of Sting, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

WWE legend RVD is on the panel for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards with a host of others including Bill Apter, Adam Scherr, Vince Russo and more. RVD commented on the rise of AEW since the company's inception to quickly becoming the second biggest pro wrestling promotion in the United States. Van Dam described the rise of All Elite Wrestling as "ground breaking" and also described his initial reaction to the news that Tony Khan was starting a wrestling promotion:

Pretty cool. They're ground breaking. When they first came out they just stood as good of a chance as everybody else, in my mind, because even though I heard they had a lot of money, this guy owns a [football] team or whatever... even with all that, that wasn't anything new, it happens all the time. Every once in a while somebody comes up and they think they're going to be the next big thing and usually they have like one show, if that, and they're done so AEW started and I thought it's going to be another one of those companies but they certainly weren't and its amazing that they draw as many fans as they do, on TV and in person, they crowds are so much bigger than IMPACT Wrestling or a lot of the independents outside of WWE so they stepped up and they really are the next big thing.

RVD picked an AEW star as his heel of the year for 2021

RVD made his selection for the Pro Wrestling Heel of the Year in 2021 and chose an AEW star. The WWE legend picked AEW star MJF.

MJF had a fantastic year in 2021, rising to the top of the card. He picked up a number of big victories, including in his feud against Chris Jericho, and a win for The Pinnacle at Blood N' Guts over The Inner Circle.

2022 also started off brilliantly for MJF in his current feud with CM Punk. He recently defeated Punk to hand The Straight Edge Superstar his first loss since he signed with the promotion.

