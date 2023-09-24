RVD joins forces with former WWE Superstar's son to emerge victorious on AEW return

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam made a victorious return to AEW television when he teamed up with Hook to beat Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on Collision.

Hook, who is the son of former WWE star Taz, started off the match well with some good moves. However, Menard and Parker soon got the upper hand and took control of the proceedings.

Hook was being dominated by his opponents and found it hard to tag in the former WWE Champion, Van Dam. Despite the odds, he managed to tag in RVD, and the veteran went straight to work on Parker.

He displayed great ring awareness and showed that he still has what it takes to pull off a great match against the younger generation. Jake Hager wanted to get involved when he got in the ring with a steel chair, thanks to Anna Jay, but RVD thwarted him.

Hook then locked in a neck lock on Parker, and Rob Van Dam hit a frog splash on Menard to get a win on the night.

