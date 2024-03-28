Ryan Nemeth responds to critics after "foul, terrible" chants at recent show (Exclusive)

Ryan Nemeth plans to prove his critics wrong when he competes at a World Wrestling Council (WWC) event this weekend.

On January 20, Nemeth unsuccessfully challenged Gilbert for the Puerto Rico Championship at WWC Euphoria. At first, the AEW wrestler thought the Spanish-speaking crowd reacted positively to his appearance at the show. However, he soon realized they were chanting "foul, terrible" words during his match.

Nemeth will face Gilbert in another title match on March 30 at WWC Camino a la Gloria. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Hollywood Hunk amusingly reflected on his last Puerto Rico experience:

"I was under the impression they were yelling very nice things to me, and they were very vocal," Nemeth said. "I mean, the minute I walked through the curtain, I will not repeat what they were chanting, but I after the match went to some referees, some other wrestlers, the interviewers, and to Eddie Colon, Primo Colon, and I asked them what they were chanting at me because it sounded like they really liked me!" [1:09 – 1:33]

As he prepares to return to Puerto Rico, Nemeth intends to show fans how good he really is:

"It turns out they did not like me, and I cannot in good conscience repeat any of those phrases on this interview because my mother would be very upset with me. They had very foul, terrible things to say about me, and I look forward to going back to WWC and proving them wrong. I'm a great guy. They'll see!" [1:34 – 1:54]

Watch the video above to hear Ryan Nemeth's thoughts on several wrestling topics, including his controversial tweet about CM Punk.

Ryan Nemeth previews "huge card" in Puerto Rico

Camino a la Gloria will be headlined by Chris Masters' WWC Universal Championship defense against Ray Gonzalez. Eddie Colon, formerly known as Primo Colon in WWE, will serve as special guest referee for the match.

Ryan Nemeth expects Saturday's event to be just as good as the Euphoria show that took place in January:

"It's a huge card. It's gonna be maybe even bigger than the last time I was there for Euphoria. Some of these matches, at every show they're having titles defended. I'm going for the Puerto Rican title, like you mentioned earlier. Chris Masters is a champion. He's over on the mainland, he's out in LA with me, and I was just asking him, I saw him at Gold's Gym, Venice, I said, 'When are you defending that title?' and he said, 'At the next show!' and I said, 'All right, there we go!'" [2:07 – 2:34]

Fans can catch Ryan Nemeth at the Hunkamania comedy show at Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, April 3. His brother Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, will also perform at the show.

WWC presents Camino a la Gloria (Road to Glory) on Saturday, March 30, at 8:00 pm (ET) at the Ruben Zayas Arena in Trujillo Alto. Tickets are available at Rayting Mini Market and on the same day of the event directly at the venue.

