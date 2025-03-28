  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ryan Nemeth reveals 'insane abuse' from AEW; details promotion's legal fallout

Ryan Nemeth reveals 'insane abuse' from AEW; details promotion's legal fallout

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 28, 2025 04:56 GMT
Tony Khan and Ryan Nemeth are involved in a legal battle [Image Credits: AEW
Tony Khan and Ryan Nemeth are involved in a legal battle [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, star's Instagram]

Former AEW star Ryan Nemeth has become the talk of the town once again after sharing another story about All Elite Wrestling. He recently discussed how the Jacksonville-based promotion acted after his actions.

Ad

The TNA star filed a lawsuit against CM Punk and Tony Khan a few weeks ago. The lawsuit involves serious allegations from the 40-year-old star. He claimed that he was mentally abused by The Voice of the Voiceless, and when he reported this to upper management, AEW HR failed to take significant action. Therefore, the star is currently suing All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, and CM Punk.

While writing on his Substack page, the former AEW star claimed that he was offered a settlement for the abuse he had undergone. Later, they withdrew the settlement offer, and an AEW contract was proposed instead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was on the receiving end of some pretty insane abuse from my former employer. I did all the things you’re supposed to do: I communicated. I spoke to HR. I spoke to Legal. I spoke to my bosses. I kept records. I have witnesses. I was even offered a settlement. Then, instead of those terms being honored, in a very bizarre pseudo U-turn of events, I was offered a new contract with AEW in lieu of pursuing legal action," Ryan Nemeth wrote.
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Ryan Nemeth also revealed that he is being sued by AEW

Ryan Nemeth's life hasn't been the same since he found himself in the middle of legal notices. The TNA star recently shared a bizarre incident.

While updating his bio on X/Twitter, the 40-year-old star revealed that Tony Khan is fighting back against his lawsuits. He received the legal notice just minutes before he was set to perform a play on stage.

Ad
"Raise your hand if a literal billionaire sent someone to sue you 4 minutes before you walked onstage for your off-Broadway debut play this weekend.🙋‍♂️," he wrote.
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what comes next in this dynamic story.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी