Ryan Nemeth reveals 'insane abuse' from AEW; details promotion's legal fallout

Former AEW star Ryan Nemeth has become the talk of the town once again after sharing another story about All Elite Wrestling. He recently discussed how the Jacksonville-based promotion acted after his actions.

The TNA star filed a lawsuit against CM Punk and Tony Khan a few weeks ago. The lawsuit involves serious allegations from the 40-year-old star. He claimed that he was mentally abused by The Voice of the Voiceless, and when he reported this to upper management, AEW HR failed to take significant action. Therefore, the star is currently suing All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, and CM Punk.

While writing on his Substack page, the former AEW star claimed that he was offered a settlement for the abuse he had undergone. Later, they withdrew the settlement offer, and an AEW contract was proposed instead.

"I was on the receiving end of some pretty insane abuse from my former employer. I did all the things you’re supposed to do: I communicated. I spoke to HR. I spoke to Legal. I spoke to my bosses. I kept records. I have witnesses. I was even offered a settlement. Then, instead of those terms being honored, in a very bizarre pseudo U-turn of events, I was offered a new contract with AEW in lieu of pursuing legal action," Ryan Nemeth wrote.

Ryan Nemeth also revealed that he is being sued by AEW

Ryan Nemeth's life hasn't been the same since he found himself in the middle of legal notices. The TNA star recently shared a bizarre incident.

While updating his bio on X/Twitter, the 40-year-old star revealed that Tony Khan is fighting back against his lawsuits. He received the legal notice just minutes before he was set to perform a play on stage.

"Raise your hand if a literal billionaire sent someone to sue you 4 minutes before you walked onstage for your off-Broadway debut play this weekend.🙋‍♂️," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what comes next in this dynamic story.

