Ryan Nemeth fires back with an audacious message amid lawsuit battle with AEW and Tony Khan

The drama between former AEW star Ryan Nemeth and Tony Khan has reared its head again. According to Nemeth's latest update on social media, he is being sued.

Ryan Nemeth departed AEW in late 2023 and has since cited issues with the company's management regarding CM Punk. He ultimately filed a lawsuit against Punk, Tony Khan, and All Elite Wrestling in February of this year, citing "humiliation" and damage to his reputation.

While Nemeth's X/Twitter account is private, he recently updated his bio to let fans know he is now being sued. The 40-year-old alleged that he was served four minutes before walking onstage for his new off-Broadway play:

"Raise your hand if a literal billionaire sent someone to sue you 4 minutes before you walked onstage for your off-Broadway debut play this weekend.🙋‍♂️," Nemeth wrote.

Nemeth's new bio [Credit: Ryan Nemeth's X account]

It should be noted that he does not name Tony Khan as the billionaire, but it can be assumed that this is a countersuit from the AEW president. The fact that the process server caught up to Nemeth minutes before his show should come as no surprise to those who are familiar with how lawsuits are typically served.

Ryan Nemeth's issues with CM Punk allegedly started with a tweet

The drama between CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page that erupted in 2022 threatened to swallow All Elite Wrestling. What many fans didn't realize at the time was that Ryan Nemeth was also caught up in the fiasco.

After Punk addressed Hangman on a live episode of Dynamite that summer, Nemeth indicated in a tweet that The Second City Saint was the "softest man alive," which The Second City Saint allegedly took issue with. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year, Nemeth explained his rationale behind the tweet:

"I'll tell you that there's some things I can talk about and some things that I can't talk about, but I can very happily tell you about my tweet. The top good guy on the TV show was missing for eight months due to what I was told was a triceps injury, right? And on his very first night back he, in character, called someone else soft, and so I thought, 'Well, I'm a heel, this is a babyface. We both work for the same wrestling company.'"

In some ways, the divorce between Ryan Nemeth and AEW is even uglier than the one between CM Punk and Tony Khan's promotion. Whether Nemeth can find some peace of mind when it's all over remains to be seen.

