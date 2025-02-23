Former AEW star suffered "humiliation," was forced to leave arena due to CM Punk, alleges lawsuit filing

CM Punk's saga with AEW has resurfaced due to a new lawsuit filed by former All Elite star Ryan Nemeth. Details of Nemeth's grievances against Punk and the company have just come to light.

Fans got wind of the issues between Ryan Nemeth and CM Punk back in December when it was revealed that Nemeth had delivered a timeline and a list of concerns to AEW management. He's now filed a lawsuit against Punk, Tony Khan, and the company due to incidents involving The Second City Saint and All Elite Wrestling's inaction regarding these events.

Among the many grievances listed in the filing, Ryan Nemeth alleges that he was forced to leave the arena ahead of the August 12, 2023 episode of Collision, where he was scheduled for a match:

30. On the morning of August 12, Nemeth was walking through the hotel lobby to board a shuttle to the sports arena where the wrestling match would take place. He saw Brooks. Brooks immediately took out his phone and began to text.

31. A moment after that text was sent, Nemeth received a text from AEW supervisor Pat Buck saying that he needed to speak with Nemeth as soon as he got to the arena.

32. Upon arriving at the arena, Nemeth sought out Pat Buck. Buck told Nemeth that he needed to leave the arena immediately and that travel would be arranged for him to fly out on that same day.

The suit alleges that Nemeth was humiliated in front of his colleagues and fans and that this event caused irreparable damage to his reputation and marketability:

33. Nemeth was embarrassed and humiliated in front of other wrestlers who witnessed him being kicked out of the arena. More importantly, fans observed him leaving the arena. Pictures were taken and the expulsion became “viral” on social media. This humiliation caused irreparable damage the marketability and reputation of Nemeth.

34. This entire episode was engineered by Brooks. Brooks demanded that Nemeth be told to leave and that he would be flown-out of Greensboro immediately. Khan, for his part, went along with Brooks out of his deep admiration.

Ryan Nemeth hoped to resolve his issues with AEW and CM Punk last year

The initial hostilities between Ryan Nemeth and CM Punk allegedly stemmed from a tweet by Nemeth. The real-life brother of Dolph Ziggler had called The Second City Saint "soft," which sparked a backstage confrontation.

Nemeth has repeatedly stated that he hoped to resolve the situation with AEW management, but he felt that nothing had been done, and he ultimately delivered a timeline of the events to the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the 40-year-old revealed that he couldn't discuss his status with All Elite Wrestling or the issues regarding Punk, but he did confirm that his initial tweet was meant to be in character, making the resultant chaos unfortunate.

As late as last month, Nemeth still hoped to resolve the situation and was confident that it would be worked out. Whether he can find closure with his current lawsuit remains to be seen.

