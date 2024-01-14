"Welp, guess he did leave" - Fans startled as a former champion rips up his AEW contract

An AEW star recently ripped up his contract during his shocking recent NJPW appearance, which has led to a huge reaction from the fans.

The star in question is Jack Perry who has been absent from television ever since his backstage incident with CM Punk at the All In PPV event in August 2023. It was reported that Perry was suspended by Tony Khan after the altercation. However, it seems like Perry may have left the Jacksonville-based promotion as he tore up his contract after making an appearance at the NJPW's Battle in the Valley event in San Jose Civic in California.

A fan took to Twitter and shared the clip of Jack Perry tearing up his AEW contract at NJPW:

"Jack Perry just tore up an AEW contract in the middle of the ring," a fan wrote.

Fans have now reacted to Perry's appearance in NJPW:

"Welp guess he did leave"

DJ Whoo Kid recently opened up about Jack Perry and CM Punk's backstage fight at the AEW All In PPV

Veteran DJ Whoo Kid was present backstage at last year's AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium in London. Kid recently uncovered some details about the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a backstage fight after The Best in the World refused Perry to take a bump on real glass. However, Perry ended up doing the spot anyway and proceeded to take a shot at Punk on camera, which led to their heated altercation which also involved Tony Khan. This altercation was one of the major reasons behind Punk's firing from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During his recent appearance on the Jim Norton & Sam Robers show, DJ Whoo revealed some notable details about the incident at Wembley:

"You already know what happened in the back. It was a straight brawl city. I'm not gonna talk about that. Blood and killing and death [laughs]. You might as well say it. I was right there. We were next. They put us to be ready to go."

He continued:

"It was crazy. It's ongoing they told me, this has been an ongoing... that was the last straw. It was the biggest moment for AEW and I guess he was trying to sabotage that moment. He wasn't trying to go out there. I'm in the middle. I'm the fly on the wall. It was very intense. I always thought it was fake and all this s**t. It's more real. It was wrestling back there. A DDT, everything. I'm exaggerating." [H/T Fightful]

Meanwhile, Punk made his blockbuster return to WWE in November 2023. The former Champion is all set to feature in the traditional Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

