"Said the same about Cody" - Fans erupt after major update on former Intercontinental Champion's potential WWE return

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since he got fired from AEW.

There have been multiple reports over the past month that have suggested that The Straight Edge Superstar is close to a move to WWE. Now, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems like Punk's move to either World Wrestling Entertainment or All Elite Wrestling is a dead deal.

That has come as a shock to some fans. Some reacted with sadness, knowing that if the report was true, then they would not see their beloved superstar again. Some fans, however, saw this narrative in another way and said that this is similar to what happened with Cody Rhodes and suggested that Punk will be in WWE soon.

"Said the same about Cody lol," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With fans comparing CM Punk's situation with Cody Rhodes, it will be interesting to see if it will have the same ending.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was shown in AEW video package

AEW World Champion MJF was talking about his wrestling career so far on Rampage last night when CM Punk was shown in a video package.

MJF was talking about the dog collar match that he had with the Second City Saint and said that it was one of the best matches of his career.

The two men were involved in a very bitter feud where they traded verbal barbs and also competed in some hard-hitting matches.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the first match, while Punk took the second match, which was the aforementioned dog collar match.

Were you surprised to see CM Punk in a video package on AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.