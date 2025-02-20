  • home icon
  Samantha Irvin has one-word reaction to Ricochet's 'crime' on AEW Dynamite 

Samantha Irvin has one-word reaction to Ricochet's 'crime' on AEW Dynamite 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 20, 2025 03:43 GMT
Samantha Irvin and Ricochet are engaged [photo: wwe.com and AEW
Samantha Irvin and Ricochet are engaged [Photo: wwe.com and AEW on X/Twitter]

Samantha Irvin has seemingly reacted to Ricochet's recent actions as shown tonight on AEW Dynamite. This comes following her fiancé pulling off a heist over a popular star.

The former WWE United States Champion has been parading around the company wearing a robe of great significance to Prince Nana. This was a robe that represented his tenure in the business and was a symbol of his faction, The Embassy.

Ricochet appeared tonight on Dynamite to not only gloat about his recent success but to once more rub it in the face of Swerve and Nana that he had the robe. Despite Nana pleading with him, he did not return this and even challenged him to take it from him.

On X/Twitter, Samantha Irvin reacted to Ricochet's segment, as she referenced his laugh, which he has been using as a form of mockery to others. He even brought this out tonight, and did it straight to Prince Nana's face.

"Ahaaa," the former WWE announcer wrote.

Nana looked quite emotional following the segment, as he once again failed to get back the robe that meant a lot to him. Swerve Strickland is the person to watch out for, as he'll surely be on the hunt once he returns to AEW.

Edited by Harish Raj S
