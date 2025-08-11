  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Samantha Irvin reacts to major comment made by Karrion Kross after WWE departure

Samantha Irvin reacts to major comment made by Karrion Kross after WWE departure

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 11, 2025 01:54 GMT
Samantha Irvin (left) / Karrion Kross (right) [Image Credits: WWE
Samantha Irvin (left) / Karrion Kross (right) [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Karrion Kross' time in WWE seems to have come to an end. Now, Samantha Irvin, another former employee of the sports entertainment juggernaut, has shared her views on some of the former NXT Champion's recent remarks.

Ad

Less than a year after his first release, WWE brought Karrion Kross back on its programming in August, 2022. Despite not being featured on the same level as the company's main event talent, The Herald of Doomsday has been involved in compelling feuds with the likes of Drew McIntyre, The New Day, AJ Styles and more recently Sami Zayn. His character work alongside his wife Scarlett Bordeaux garnered the star a massive boost in fan following and audience demand recently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately, it appears that the Stamford-based company has opted not to renew the contracts of Kross and Scarlett, which have now expired, seemingly bringing to an end their latest tenure in the promotion. Some time after The Devil of Monterrey shared a vlog on his YouTube channel commenting on his current status, Samantha Irvin took to X/Twitter to echo Kross' remarks about how people sometimes tend to misconstrue and then misrepresent other people's opinions.

Ad
"Man, what Karrion said about people twisting what you say, creating sensationalized headlines, never looking into the actual context and forming their opinions based on that… REAL [broken heart emoji]," said Irvin.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Irvin, of course, is married to Ricochet, who jumped ship from WWE to AEW last year.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Karrion Kross and whether a WWE return might be in the books for him.

Scarlett Bordeaux on her WWE exit

Scarlett Bordeaux's performance had been a key part of Karrion Kross' presentation and storytelling in WWE. After news broke of the duo's apparent exit from the Triple H-run company, The Smokeshow confirmed her departure with a heartfelt post on X/Twitter, thanking her colleagues from the promotion as well as her fans for their support.

Ad
"My time in [World Wrestling Entertainment] has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world," wrote Scarlett.
Ad

Whether Scarlett and Karrion Kross might appear next in TNA, NJPW or maybe in AEW remains to be seen.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications