Samantha Irvin reacts to major comment made by Karrion Kross after WWE departure

Karrion Kross' time in WWE seems to have come to an end. Now, Samantha Irvin, another former employee of the sports entertainment juggernaut, has shared her views on some of the former NXT Champion's recent remarks.Less than a year after his first release, WWE brought Karrion Kross back on its programming in August, 2022. Despite not being featured on the same level as the company's main event talent, The Herald of Doomsday has been involved in compelling feuds with the likes of Drew McIntyre, The New Day, AJ Styles and more recently Sami Zayn. His character work alongside his wife Scarlett Bordeaux garnered the star a massive boost in fan following and audience demand recently.Unfortunately, it appears that the Stamford-based company has opted not to renew the contracts of Kross and Scarlett, which have now expired, seemingly bringing to an end their latest tenure in the promotion. Some time after The Devil of Monterrey shared a vlog on his YouTube channel commenting on his current status, Samantha Irvin took to X/Twitter to echo Kross' remarks about how people sometimes tend to misconstrue and then misrepresent other people's opinions.&quot;Man, what Karrion said about people twisting what you say, creating sensationalized headlines, never looking into the actual context and forming their opinions based on that… REAL [broken heart emoji],&quot; said Irvin.Irvin, of course, is married to Ricochet, who jumped ship from WWE to AEW last year.It remains to be seen what lies next for Karrion Kross and whether a WWE return might be in the books for him.Scarlett Bordeaux on her WWE exitScarlett Bordeaux's performance had been a key part of Karrion Kross' presentation and storytelling in WWE. After news broke of the duo's apparent exit from the Triple H-run company, The Smokeshow confirmed her departure with a heartfelt post on X/Twitter, thanking her colleagues from the promotion as well as her fans for their support.&quot;My time in [World Wrestling Entertainment] has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world,&quot; wrote Scarlett. Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13LINKMy time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen.📩 Bookings &amp; appearances: RealScarlettBordeaux@yahoo.comWhether Scarlett and Karrion Kross might appear next in TNA, NJPW or maybe in AEW remains to be seen.