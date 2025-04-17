Samantha Irvin referred to as "WWE star Ricochet's wife" in an embarrassing botch

A renowned outlet botched the introduction of former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin while mentioning her as Ricochet's wife. The botched post is now going viral all over social media.
Samantha Irvin tied the knot with Ricochet recently. In October 2024, The Bomb surprisingly announced her departure from WWE, despite being universally loved as a ring announcer, to focus on her singing and dancing career. Earlier that year, The Future of Flight also departed the Stamford-based promotion and subsequently signed with AEW.
Meanwhile, Samantha and Ricochet were recently mentioned together in a botched post on X. Popular video blogging website WorldStarHipHop shared the link to a steamy video featuring the former WWE ring announcer. However, the video blog outlet mistakenly referred to Ricochet as a WWE star even though he is currently with AEW.
"WWE’s Ricochet’s Wife, Samantha Is The Bomb, Is Thick!" the post read.
The post by WorldStarHipHop can be viewed by clicking this LINK.
Samantha Irvin on the real reason behind her sudden WWE exit
Since Samantha Irvin departed from WWE, fans have been missing her in the role of a ring announcer. During an interview with USA Today two months ago, Samantha revealed she wanted to focus on her singing career.
"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer, and being a ring announcer in WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then, when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh, no, I took it too far.’ I was like, man, like, 'This cannot be forever!''' Samantha stated.
Fans are hopeful to see Irvin in All Elite Wrestling alongside her husband, Ricochet. It will be interesting to see if it actually ends up happening.