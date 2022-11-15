Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has criticized Jon Moxley for becoming predictable on AEW television.

Last week on Dynamite, the current AEW World Champion cut a promo in response to his Full Gear opponent Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He clarified that he met "devils" who were far worse than MJF.

Mox then declared that he would bring his best to their world title match at Full Gear and reminded the 26-year-old that everything he has done in his career has been easy.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran simplified his assessment of the promo. He stated that from the perspective of those who don't like Moxley, the promo was stale and always the same:

"If you buy Moxley, this was great. If you don't, it was long and boring and the same f**king thing as always. Did I pretty much describe that?" Cornette said. [from 0:05 - 0:15]

Check out the clips from this episode:

Moxley will have a final segment before Full Gear in this week's go-home edition of Dynamite.

Jim Cornette heaped praise on MJF's promo aired on AEW Dynamite

In contrast to his take on Jon Moxley's segment, Jim Cornette gave his props to MJF's promo. The latter cut his promo on the Pardon My Take podcast, which aired on AEW Dynamite last week.

"This was a fu**ing promo, it was fu**ing great and he finishes up, 'At Full Gear, The Devil gets his due' and goddamn it, he better... I think MJF needs to win this thing and make them a real, homegrown world champion that everybody is into, that they want to hear talk and want to see and want to see involved with instead of the more of the same sh*t with Moxley that we had for the last few years," Cornette said.

Like the AEW World Champion, MJF will also step foot in Dynamite in a separate segment this coming Wednesday. This will be his first live appearance on the program since The Firm attacked him on October 26th.

Do you think Jon Moxley has become stale on AEW television? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes