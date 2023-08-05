"Same reason WWE let him go" "He’s always injured man" - Fans dismayed as fan-favorite AEW star seems set to miss All In at Wembley

A top AEW star was declared injured by Tony Schiavone on the most recent episode of Rampage. This news was not received well by fans as their reactions seemed to be negative towards the injury.

The star in question is PAC who only last month made his return to All Elite Wrestling. He aligned with the Blackpool Combat Club to take on the Golden Elite in the Blood and Guts match.

The former NXT Champion had two more singles matches against Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor and against Gravity on the July 26, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

On the recent edition of Rampage, Tony Schiavone announced that PAC has been injured and will be unable to compete.

The news was also confirmed by the company's Twitter handle as they sent out the following tweet.

"BREAKING NEWS: #PAC is injured and unable to compete. Nevertheless, the #LuchaBros will challenge the winners of the #ParkingLotFight THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! "

The fans gave a mixed reaction to the news as many believe that PAC could possibly miss All In which happens to be in his home country.

As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for PAC's return but Tony Schiavone did mention that the former International Champion will be out for "quite a while".

AEW Champion reveals their status for All In 2023

This past week on Dynamite, Hikaru Shida defeated Toni Storm to win her second Women's Championship. After her victory, the Japanese star took to Twitter to react to her victory and teased a potential appearance at All In.

Hikaru Shida's first reign as champion came during the pandemic era when no fans were in attendance for the shows.

Over on Twitter, Shida has reacted to her huge victory on Dynamite 200.

"I felt it was all dream for a moment after [I] woke up, but no, it’s not. I won the main event of 200 anniversary [episode of] Dynamite, and I am the AEW Women’s World Champion! Now, here comes Wembley [the venue for All In]!!!" Shida tweeted.

Hikaru Shida's tweet above may have revealed her potential appearance at Wembley Stadium at All In.

Do you want to see her compete at All In? Let us know in the comments below.

