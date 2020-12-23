On IMPACT Wrestling tonight, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone again appeared via paid advertisement to mock IMPACT Wrestling and the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. They managed to finally draw the ire of one of IMPACT Wrestling's most dangerous men, Sami Callihan. Khan said that he could easily prevent The Best Bout Machine from wrestling at IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill, but decided against it.

Instead, Khan made a pretty exciting business move. The AEW President decided to send out a blanket invitation to IMPACT Wrestling's roster, inviting them to AEW Dynamite tomorrow night during their holiday special, "AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash" or any other Dynamites they wished to appear on.

With the way these rosters have been interacting with one another, clearly, it wouldn't take long before someone would accept. Of course IMPACT Wrestling's resident loudmouth Sami Callihan was one of the first to respond to this invitation by Tony Khan.

Former IMPACT Wrestling Champ Sami Callihan seems to be ready to appear on AEW Dynamite

Soon after Tony Khan made his announcement, The Draw Sami Callihan responded. He kept it short and sweet, but let it be known that he would be taking up Tony Khan's offer seriously.

Sami Callihan has some history with a lot of AEW's top stars, including former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Could we see them run into one another? Who will The Callihan Death Machine target whenever he decides to head to TNT, and will he be bringing Ken Shamrock with him? Stay tuned to Dynamite every Wednesday night to find out when he or any other IMPACT Wrestling star decides to make their move.