Sami Zayn has a five-word reaction to former AEW World Champion calling him out on The Usos' major milestone 

Sami Zayn had a five-word reaction to AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega after the latter called out the Usos' for their recent milestone.

The Usos were recently crowned the best tag team in 2022 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine. This capped off a milestone year for the Bloodline members as they became the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE main roster history, overtaking their fierce rivals New Day's record.

They also became dual champions in May this year when they defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a Winner Takes All match. The Usos won the match to become the Undisputed RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They won the RAW tag titles in 2021 by defeating the Mysterios.

With Roman Reigns at the helm as the Universal Champion for over two years, the Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in all of wrestling for a long time. Sami Zayn, albeit a relatively newer addition, has proven himself to be a vital one.

The Canadian star took to Twitter to respond to former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's congratulatory message to the Usos for being the best tag team of 2022.

He cheekily tagged Sami Zayn in his tweet, prompting him to respond to Omega's tweet.

"Right you are, my dawg," Zayn responded.

Sami Zayn and AEW star Kenny Omega have wrestled each other many times

Throughout their illustrious careers, the two independent wrestling legends have shared the ring numerous times across multiple promotions. They faced each other in DDT, PWG, JAPW and PCW. They wrestled as a tag team in PWG against AEW EVPs Young Bucks.

Their final singles match came at DDT in 2012. Kenny Omega defeated El Generico in an incredible match that saw the former become the new champion. Since then, Omega has spent the majority of his career in Japan and AEW, whereas El Generico joined NXT and has been a mainstay on the main roster for a long time.

Sami Zayn is a crucial member of the Bloodline storyline, and it seems unlikely that Tony Khan could get him to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega returned at Full Gear as the Elite challenged the Death Triangle to a best of 7 series.

