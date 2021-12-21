"Wrestling on YouTube" - WCW veteran warns Sami Zayn against joining AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently addressed a fan question about Sami Zayn possibly joining AEW.

Zayn's contract with WWE is nearing its end and there have been doubts on whether he'd renew it or not. Zayn has been signed with WWE since 2013, and while the wrestler could easily find work elsewhere, he's made a home with WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 'Keepin It 100' podcast, Disco was quick to shoot down this idea.There has also been no official mention of Zayn jumping ship to AEW. Disco also expressed how Zayn has had a great run in WWE and a lot of control over his character.

"If I’m Sami Zayn, I’m pretty happy about the way WWE has been using me. I’m a guy who’s got a lot of free reign on the mic it seems like. Which I don’t think he would get a lot of mic time in AEW. Why would he leave now? He wants to go back to his friends from 15 years ago? I think it’s all about the money with this guy." Disco said. "I’d rather work on a show that’s on Fox and I’m getting mainstream publicity, as opposed to wrestling on YouTube. Which is all these guys end up doing, wrestling on YouTube. On Elevation and Dark and stuff. Why?" - Disco Inferno shares his opinion on Sami Zayn joining AEW while on the Keepin' it 100 Podcast

While Disco Inferno might be upset about the writing in AEW, he is correct about Zayn's booking. In WWE, he has a lot of freedom to mold his character just the way he wants to.

AEW should not hire any more big name WWE stars for some time and focus on their younger talent

While it has been exciting to see many wrestlers jump to AEW, now is the time for them to cultivate what they have. Hiring Sami Zayn if he left WWE, might elevate AEW for a while, but after that, they'll struggle to manage their large roster.

There are many stars in All Elite Wrestling who are just waiting for a chance to prove themselves and the promotion should spend time on them instead. There can be such a thing as having too much talent, and Tony Khan & company are starting to approach that level.

