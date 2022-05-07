"F*** all 3 of you" - Sammy Guevara bashes current AEW champion after he makes a vulgar comment regarding Tay Conti

Sammy Guevara has put Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert on notice after the three of them took shots at him and Tay Conti on the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

On this week's show, Sky claimed that he was going to bring prestige back to the TNT Championship. The newly-crowned champion stated that the days of the title getting passed around like Conti backstage are over.

In reaction to Sky's comment, The Spanish God took to Twitter to put him on notice, alongside Lamber and Page:

"F*** all 3 of you. #AEWRampage" wrote Guevara.

The feud between Sky and Guevara has been going on for weeks. On a recent episode of Dynamite, the Men of the Year member defeated The Spanish God to once again win the TNT Championship.

Sky's first defense of the title will come against Frankie Kazarian next week. The match was made official on this week's Rampage when the latter confronted Sky, Page, and Lambert in the ring.

Scorpio Sky recently put his rivalry aside to praise Sammy Guevara

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_



I know you gonna miss America’s favorite couple we will be back soon. The champs deserve a week off, we will be watching #AEWDynamite tomorrow from Brazil.I know you gonna miss America’s favorite couplewe will be back soon. The champs deserve a week off, we will be watching #AEWDynamite tomorrow from Brazil. I know you gonna miss America’s favorite couple 😘 we will be back soon. https://t.co/WOyth4fgnl

The rivalry between Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara keeps getting uglier by the week. The two men have been constantly taking shots at each other, even on a personal level.

However, the reigning TNT Champion recently put aside his differences with Guevara to praise him. Speaking on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, Sky complimented Sammy's in-ring skill and drive:

“Sammy Guevara is, rivalry aside, an incredible performer. He always goes out and puts on a great show for fans and he doesn't care about his body. He’s always wanting to top himself. He’s the type of guy you want to be in a ladder match against, especially since his main concern is always crashing and burning.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

