Sammy Guevara comments after turning heel on Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Following Sammy Guevara's shocking heel turn on his mentor and former tag team partner Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, The Spanish God has allowed fans a peek into his thoughts.

The match between Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho took place in the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The former Jericho Appreciation Society partners put on a great contest, with both Guevara and Jericho giving it their all.

However, The Ocho secured the victory with his signature move, the Codebreaker, against Sammy Guevara. It was a clean win for the former AEW World Champion, but following the match came a surprising heel turn.

Sammy Guevara delivered a low-blow kick to Chris Jericho, leaving fans in disbelief. Guevara then stood over Jericho and posed with Don Callis, who had walked out to the ring after the attack.

After the match, the three-time AEW TNT Champion took to Twitter to comment on his surprise attack against Jericho.

"What have I become…" Guevara tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

This cryptic tweet seems to reference a line from Jericho's theme song, "Judas," and only adds to the intrigue in Guevara's shocking heel turn.

It seems that Sammy Guevara has aligned himself with Don Callis' faction. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Spanish God.

