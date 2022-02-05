"I expect nothing less" - WWE legend wants AEW youngster to dethrone TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

This week's edition of AEW Rampage is packed with great matches, and its feature match sees TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defend the title against Andrade-Hardy Family Office aka. AHFO member and one half of Private Party, Isiah Kassidy.

One-half of the owners of AHFO, Matt Hardy, took to Twitter today to tell his protege what he expects of him in tonight's bout with the Spanish God.

On the last episode of Dynamite, Matt Hardy expressed disappointment with the Private Party as they failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships from the team of Jungle Boy and Luchasauras.

He then reveals that Isiah Kassidy has a chance to redeem himself as he has a shot at becoming TNT Champion and dethrone Sammy Guevara. Isiah Kassidy took to Twitter to tell Matt Hardy that he will make his mentor proud tonight.

"I’ll make you proud tonight pops!," Isiah tweeted

Looking at this promise by Isiah, Matt Hardy said that beating Sammy Guevara is the bare minimum that he expects from him. He also refers to him as his "son."

You can check out the tweet below:

Isiah Kassidy and Sammy Guevara have the potential to steal the show tonight.

The Private Party has always been very promising in AEW

When AEW was first established, the Private Party was a team who were at the core of their tag team division. They defeated one of the best teams in the world in the Young Bucks to become the inaugural AEW Tag Team champions.

The former tag team champions have had many great matches against top teams like Best Friends, SoCal Uncensored, Jurassic Express, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega and the Lucha Brothers. Since then, they have aligned themselves with Matt Hardy.

However, Mark Quen's injury saw the Private Party fell by the wayside for a bit as more focus shifted towards Matt Hardy and his feud with Orange Cassidy. Isiah Kassidy was having singles matches here and there or tagging with The Blade, who at the time was also without his partner.

The former tag team champions now seem to be back on track with the return of Mark Quen, and hopefully, this leads to something great for them.

