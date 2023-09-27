Sammy Guevara finally breaks silence after his loss against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has broken his silence after his loss to Chris Jericho.

Last week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Chris Jericho defeated Sammy Guevara in a match. After the bout, the two men shook hands and hugged before Guevara low-blowed The Ocho. He was finally revealed as the new member of Don Callis' faction.

In his latest vlog, Sammy Guevara addressed his fans and shared his thoughts on the match and his loss against Jericho.

“I didn’t win the match today, and I know that some people are bummed. But you know, man, I’m winning. I’m winning at life. I have a beautiful wife waiting for me at home. She’s carrying our daughter, who’s gonna be so beautiful. I’m living a dream. I have the life I always dreamed of. I used to dream of all this, and now I get to live it," Sammy said.

Furthermore, he talked about his childhood when he imitated moves like the Codebreaker.

"When I was a kid, I used to do Codebreakers in my backyard, and now I just wrestled that dude. Life is however you look at it. Life is whatever you perceive it to be.” (H/T - Fightful)

Sammy Guevara is set to face AEW star Chris Jericho in a trios match

In a recent edition of Rampage, Sammy Guevara was joined by Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita to address his shocking betrayal of Chris Jericho. The latter came to the ring but was outnumbered by Guevara and Takeshita.

However, Kenny Omega came to Jericho's rescue when Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita attempted another assault.

Following this event, the stage was set for a blockbuster announcement at the upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream. Guevara will join forces with Takeshita and Will Ospreay to confront the formidable trio of Jericho, Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

