Sammy Guevara to be the first entrant from Inner Circle for Blood and Guts match 

Sammy Guevara will be the first entrant for The Inner Circle in the "Blood and Guts" match on next week's AEW: Blood and Guts special episode.

Guevara will have the disadvantage of facing two members of The Pinnacle at once during the early stages of the match. It was Guevara himself who walked into the lion's den as he allowed his emotions to get the better of him during this week's parley.

The Pinnacle's Shawn Spears argued that his stable was forced to accept the "Blood and Guts" match during the meeting. Guevara responded furiously, saying he'll enter the bout first for The Inner Circle because he doesn't care about the numbers disadvantage.

Members of both the warring stables traded barbs in what was easily one of the best segments on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The meeting between the two factions perfectly sold the enormity of next week's "Blood and Guts" match. There is every chance the bout could be an early MOTY contender.

What can one expect from the "Blood and Guts" match?

The "Blood and Guts" match is AEW's iteration of a WarGames match, which is wrestled in two rings enclosed by a massive steel cage. Fans can expect a violent affair from The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. The warring factions will surely leave no stone unturned to brutalize each other and come out on top.

With The Pinnacle being the new stable in Tony Khan's promotion, many have predicted MJF's team will walk away with the win to keep their momentum going.

Advertisement

The "Blood and Guts" match was initially supposed to go down in 2020 between The Elite and The Inner Circle, but the onset of the pandemic forced AEW to postpone it indefinitely.

Are you excited about the "Bloods and Guts" match? Who do you think will walk out with the win? Sound off in the comments section below.