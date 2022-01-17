Photo: Sammy Guevara meets Tay Conti's parents – and her dad dresses just like him

Love is in the air for AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. After speculation that the two were romantically involved, the couple made the relationship official at the end of 2021. Now, despite being the reigning AEW Interim TNT Champion, Guevara has faced his toughest task yet: meeting the parents.

Guevara and Conti have been sharing wholesome content on social media in recent weeks. Sharing pictures and supporting each other whenever the other half's match is taking place on AEW TV.

However, there comes a point in every flowering relationship where the parents are introduced into the picture, and that's exactly what happened on a recent trip to Brazil where Guevara met Conti's parents for the very first time.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara twitter.com/tayconti_/stat… TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ My daddy went shower and showed up like this… he said it’s about the hair and the underwear hahahahahahahha I’m dying y’all !!! They love Sammy hahahahaha My daddy went shower and showed up like this… he said it’s about the hair and the underwear hahahahahahahha I’m dying y’all !!! They love Sammy hahahahaha https://t.co/hzOjIJPURT I love your family! I love your family! ♥️ twitter.com/tayconti_/stat…

In the biggest test of his career so far, Guevara seems to have passed with flying colors and has been welcomed into the Brazilian family with open arms. Tay's father, in particular, took an extreme liking to the Interim TNT Champion.

Both Guevara and Conti separated from long-time partners in 2021. With that being said, the pair has never seemed happier, and that can only mean good things for both of their careers.

The trip followed a successful week for Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti in AEW

The trip to Brazil was a deserved one for both stars as they came off of an eventful week for completely different reasons.

On the January 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara successfully defended his Interim TNT Championship for the first time against Daniel Garcia.

Conti took part in the Dark: Elevation tapings on the same night as Guevara vs. Garcia. She faced newcomer Ameera. The result of that match will be revealed on the January 17th edition of Dark: Elevation.

Tay Conti also hit back at criticism towards the street fight tag team match she was involved in with Anna Jay, The Bunny & Penelope Ford on the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Rampage. The match was deemed too graphic and violent by WWE, however that didn't stop Conti from hitting back with a not-so-subtle tweet.

