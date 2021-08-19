WATCH: Sammy Guevara proposes to girlfriend before AEW Dynamite

Prior to AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara had promised a major announcement. The announcement turned out to be as big as promised as the Spanish God got his girlfriend inside the ring and expressed the role she had played in his journey to and in AEW so far. He then proceeded to get a ring out and proposed to his girlfriend for marriage. The crowd could barely contain themselves when she said yes.

Sammy Guevara just proposed to his girlfriend! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VuNYkLjGOR — ⌨️ Patches Chance 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) August 18, 2021

This is the second time in a week Sammy Guevara has got the crowd emotional. At the AEW Rampage premiere, Guevara made an impromptu announcement at Tony Khan's behest to offer Fuego del Sol an AEW contract despite his loss to Miro.

Sammy Guevara is winning at life so hard right now.



Just got engaged(!!!!!) to the love of his life, Pam

Has won over the crowd in the most wholesome way this year

BFF to Fuego Del Sol



AND is about to kick Shawn Spears' ass!!!



Sammy is winning ALL the things. #AEWDynamite — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) August 19, 2021

It was one of the most emotional moments in AEW history as del Sol has become one of the most organically over babyfaces in the company.

Sammy Guevara is a future AEW superstar

Sammy Guevara has established himself as a future star since joining AEW. Alongside Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle, Guevara has seen his stock skyrocket in Tony Khan's company.

Sammy Guevara is one for the future. He's been killing it as a face since making his return.#AEWDynamite — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) April 29, 2021

Sammy Guevara and MJF stole the show in a show-stealer in the AEW Dynamite main event and that displayed his in-ring prowess as well as his connection with the crowd who were firmly behind him.

AEW has shown tremendous faith in the Spanish star. At Stadium Stampede 1, Guevara took the pinfall and was largely positioned as the punching bag in the Inner Circle. A year on, at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Sammy Guevara picked up the win for the Inner Circle against the Pinnacle when he pinned Shawn Spears in the ring.

Sammy Guevara was Chris Jericho's chosen tag team partner and the two competed multiple times as Le Sex Gods. There's no doubt that Guevara is destined for greatness.

