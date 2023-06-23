Sammy Guevara reacts to AEW star's exit from the promotion after 3 years

Today, Sammy Guevara bids farewell to one of his real-life friends present on the AEW roster, Fuego Del Sol. Fuego has been with the promotion since 2020 and has just announced his departure from it. After a three-year stint with AEW, he looks forward to new things and is looking for what his next opportunity will be.

Fuego Del Sol first began competing on AEW Dark back in 2020, making constant appearances on the show for the majority of his stint with the promotion. He would also make brief appearances on Dynamite and Rampage throughout those three years. On an episode of Rampage in 2021, Sammy Guevara and Tony Khan surprised Fuego after a televised match to offer him an AEW contract.

Fast forward to 2023, and this all comes to a close. Taking to Twitter, Fuego Del Sol posted a video announcement talking about how the chapter of his life with AEW is coming to an end. His friend Sammy replied with a message of encouragement. It was short and sweet, and he wishes Fuego Del Sol the best in the next step of his career.

Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.



Recap: Sammy Guevara announces his return to AEW

Almost two weeks ago, it was announced that Sammy Guevara would be returning to AEW, with his last appearance being at Double or Nothing. This would come as a surprise for many as they felt that his time away from the promotion was not long enough to warrant a "return" advertisement.

Since his return, Guevara has gotten himself involved in a feud with Darby Allin and Sting. He is currently booked to be part of a six-man tag team match at Forbidden Door with Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki going up against Sting, Darby Allin, and a mystery third man.

Guevara has always had mixed reviews with the AEW crowd. Now that it seems he might be heading in a new direction with his career, how does this make you feel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

