"IM BACK!!" - Controversial AEW star announces his return to the promotion

AEW is currently going through a number of exciting new changes, as many big names are returning to the promotion. Recently Sammy Guevara's return to Dynamite was announced, and the star is more than excited to make his comeback.

The Spanish God was initially a massive babyface after dethroning Miro for the TNT Championship. However, going public with his relationship with Tay Melo resulted in both stars drawing monstrous amounts of heat and becoming the most hated couple in AEW.

In a recent Twitter post, the three-time TNT Champion expressed his anticipation for his Dynamite return.

"IM BACK!! #AEWDynamite," Guevara tweeted.

Unfortunately for The Spanish God, it seems that he's still not shaken off all the heat he's had with the All Elite Wrestling fanbase. In response to the promotion announcing his return, many fans voiced their displeasure with the move, with some even calling for him not to return to the show.

Sammy Guevarra and Tay Melo recently commented on their pregnancy announcement at AEW Double or Nothing

Before his recent match at Double or Nothing, The Spanish God and Tay Melo stood at the top of the entrance ramp and announced their first pregnancy to the audience and the world.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Guevara expressed that Melo was the one who was nervous about his match, while he was more nervous about their announcement.

“I know for me, I was personally more excited for the entrance, definitely. I feel like we were opposites, she [Tay Melo] was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous-excited for the entrance!”

Tay Melo then commented on Sammy Guevara's revelation and explained that she simply wanted him to fare well.

“Oh my God, it’s a big match, a big deal, I just – you know – want you to do good, everything to go right, and I was freaking out. I remember waking up at 5 am feeling really sick because I was so nervous for him. And I was like ‘This is crazy, because I’m nervous and you’re not, and you’re the one that’s gonna have the match!’”

It remains to be seen what The Spanish God will be doing upon his return, especially since he, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin failed to dethrone MJF at AEW Double or Nothing.

