"No one moved" – Fans underwhelmed after AEW announces 29-year-old star's return

AEW recently announced that Sammy Guevara would be making his return to AEW Dynamite. This will be his first appearance on the promotion since failing to capture the AEW World Championship during the Four Pillars Match at Double or Nothing. The star had taken time off to be with his wife after the couple announced they were expecting.

The return of the Spanish God came as a surprise to fans who felt his time off did not seem like it had been very long. Double or Nothing took place a little more than two weeks ago, so saying Guevara was making his "return" seemed like an overstatement on the side of the promotion.

Several fans said the announcement meant nothing to them, and they did not even feel that a "return" this early was warranted. Other fans expressed that they didn't even want Guevara to appear on Dynamite.

I mean it. @CapitalOneArena We'd rather he stay at home with his wife for a bit longer, he doesn't need to rush things...I mean it. @AEW @sammyguevara @TBSNetwork @CapitalOneArena We'd rather he stay at home with his wife for a bit longer, he doesn't need to rush things... I mean it.

A fan made a comparison between AEW's announcement, and when WWE announced Roman Reigns' return. They were both done in similar fashion with a promotional poster, and both were absent for only a short period of time. The difference? Reigns is at the top of the promotion, so hyping his return for the fans even after a brief absence makes sense. Sammy, however, is definitely not at the same level to warrant this kind of hype.

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo reveal new information about their baby

Power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are living their best life right now. They are currently expecting a baby and have revealed more information including the baby's gender and name.

On her Twitter account, Melo posted a short video showing the couple at their gender reveal. In the video, Guevara and Melo are seen in several slow shots holding each other and having fun, with pink smoke, indicating the baby is a girl, being shot in the air. As for her name? This can be seen in the caption of her tweet – Luna Melo Guevara.

The video can be seen below.

Everything seems to be going Sammy Guevara's way at the moment. He will return next week to AEW to get the ball rolling on the next step of his career.

What do you think comes next for Sammy Guevara? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

