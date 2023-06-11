AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo reveal the gender and name of their baby

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo recently revealed that the two are expecting a baby girl.

The latest edition of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw Sammy Guevara face MJF, Darby Allin, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a four-way match for the AEW World Championship. But before the bout, Guevara appeared on the entrance ramp with Melo, and the couple announced that they were expecting a baby.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Tay Melo revealed that her and The Spanish God's first child will be a baby girl named "Luna Melo Guevara." You can check out the amazing video posted by the 28-year-old star below.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo recently revealed their feelings before the pregnancy announcement

While speaking during an interview with TMZ Sports, Sammy Guevara stated that he was excited before making the pregnancy announcement at AEW Double or Nothing.

He further added that Tay Melo was nervous about his world championship bout at the pay-per-view:

"I know for me, I was personally more excited for the entrance, definitely. I feel like we were opposites, she [Tay Melo] was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous-excited for the entrance!" [From 01:12 onward]

Meanwhile, Melo said she was "freaking out" about her husband's big match and even woke up feeling sick due to nervousness.

"Oh my God, it’s a big match, a big deal, I just – you know – want you to do good, everything to go right, and I was freaking out. I remember waking up at 5 am feeling really sick because I was so nervous for him. And I was like 'This is crazy, because I’m nervous and you’re not, and you’re the one that’s gonna have the match!'" [From 01:29 onward]

While Guevara failed to win the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing, it is very likely that he will get a lot more chances and eventually become the top champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

