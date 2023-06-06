AEW's Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo open up on being complete "opposites" ahead of pregnancy announcement

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are expecting their first baby after getting married in 2022. During a recent interview, the couple recalled how they felt going into their announcement.

The couple made their exciting announcement just before Guevara's match on AEW Double or Nothing. The audience notably reacted warmly, which was a stark difference from how the fans reacted to the stars themselves.

During their recent interview with TMZ Sports, Sammy Guevara revealed that Tay Melo was nervous about his high-profile match while he was excited about the announcement.

“I know for me, I was personally more excited for the entrance, definitely. I feel like we were opposites, she [Tay Melo] was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous-excited for the entrance!” [01:12 onward]

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo

We winning in life. I’m so proud of you Baby Guevara is on the wayWe winning in life. I’m so proud of you @sammyguevara !!! Baby Guevara is on the way ❤️ We winning in life. I’m so proud of you @sammyguevara !!! https://t.co/aZ138cuJRC

Tay Melo then reacted to Sammy and explained that she simply wanted his AEW World Championship shot to go well.

“Oh my God, it’s a big match, a big deal, I just – you know – want you to do good, everything to go right, and I was freaking out. I remember waking up at 5 am feeling really sick because I was so nervous for him. And I was like ‘This is crazy, because I’m nervous and you’re not, and you’re the one that’s gonna have the match!’” [01:29 onward]

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were taken aback by the AEW audience's reaction to their news

Melo and Guevara were notably AEW's most hated couple for months and were almost always welcomed with resounding boos. As noted earlier, the two were met with cheers upon their announcement, which didn't go over the couple's heads.

Continuing in the same interview, Sammy Guevara expressed how he feels like the crowd is starting to welcome him warmly again.

"You know the crowd’s coming back around on me, but we were not always the most loved people out there. So for them to give us that big reaction that everyone was happy, showing us love, it was just like overwhelming." [02:58 onward]

Melo added:

"We didn’t know what to expect, and we talked about it before and I was like ‘I don’t know, maybe the crowd is gonna boo and we just need to be ready for it,’ you know? We never know what to expect. And they were so excited, which made me feel so much better, and I was about to cry because I was not expecting the love." [03:17 onward]

Tay Melo recently addressed her future in pro wrestling and shot down claims that she'll be retiring after giving birth to her baby with Guevara. It seems that the star still has her eyes on big things in AEW as well as her journey into motherhood.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes