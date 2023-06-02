Tay Melo gives big update on her AEW in-ring future after pregnancy announcement

AEW star Tay Melo has provided her fans with an update on her in-ring future following the huge announcement that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Sammy Guevara.

Tay and Sammy made the announcement at Double or Nothing before Guevara challenged for the AEW World Championship in the "Four Pillars Four-Way" against MJF, Jack Perry, and Darby Allin.

But what does her wrestling future look like? Speaking on her Instagram story with Sammy by her side, Tay Melo revealed that she wants to be back in the ring as soon as possible.

“Definitely not, I don’t understand why everybody thinks my career’s gonna be over because I’m gonna have a kid. I’m gonna be out the same amount as someone that has like an ACL injury or a surgery. I don’t understand. But, well, it’s not over, I’m coming back as soon as I can.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Melo followed up by saying that becoming a mother at this time in her life will be extra motivation for her to get back in the ring, as she hopes to one day win a championship with her little one cheering her on.

“I don’t feel bad at all. Being a mom was always a dream of mine and I think it’s the perfect timing. And I feel like it’s gonna motivate me so much more to come back better and stronger. Imagine, just imagine with me, having a little one cheering for you in the crowd and you holding a belt?” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tay Melo wasn't the only performer who announced that they were pregnant this week

It seems as if baby fever is running wild in the world of professional wrestling right now, as Tay Melo isn't the only performer who announced that they were pregnant this week.

The other performer is former WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who announced via her Instagram page that she was also expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Cabrera.

Melo and Bliss join former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Carmella as the pregnant wrestling performers, with everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishing nothing but the best to them all as they all take their first steps into parenthood.

Were you happy for Tay Melo, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella? Let us know in the comments section down below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes