Sammy Guevara reacts to winning first tag team title alongside former WWE star at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently captured gold again by winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship alongside Tay Conti.

This week, the Spanish God teamed up with Tay Conti in the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship match against Sexy Star II & Komander, Maravilla & Latigo, and Los Vipers. Sammy entered the scene with a crutch, while Parka Negra filled in for Guevara as Conti’s tag partner.

However, Sammy's injury turned out to be a ruse, as he later joined the match at a critical moment and picked up the win alongside Conti. He later posted a tweet expressing his delight.

"WE DID IT!! I have never won a tag team title before and I couldn’t be happier than to do it with you, I love you so much #ANDNEW"

I have never won a tag team title before and I couldn’t be happier than to do it with you, I love you so much #ANDNEW WE DID IT!!I have never won a tag team title before and I couldn’t be happier than to do it with you, I love you so much WE DID IT!! I have never won a tag team title before and I couldn’t be happier than to do it with you, I love you so much ♥️ #ANDNEW https://t.co/0LmpvZDedV

It's worth noting that this is Sammy's first tag team title win. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how this affects his feud with Scorpio Sky.

Jim Cornette recently criticized AEW star Sammy Guevara

While Sammy Guevara has gained popularity among the AEW fanbase, veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette was far from impressed with the former's performance.

Sammy has been embroiled in a feud against Scorpio Sky. With the TNT Championship changing hands multiple times recently, Scorpio became the TNT Champion for the second time in their latest encounter.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara The highest of highs & the lowest of lows. What a wild ride it’s been on this wrestling journey. All I ever tried to do was make a moment you people would remember.



It wasn’t my night. But it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues, I’ll be back. The highest of highs & the lowest of lows. What a wild ride it’s been on this wrestling journey. All I ever tried to do was make a moment you people would remember. It wasn’t my night. But it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues, I’ll be back. https://t.co/TsCMjs2P28

The former Inner Circle member has pulled off some spectacular moves in his matches on AEW programming, which has impressed several fans. However, Cornette highlighted on his Drive-Thru podcast that these high-flying moves could be detrimental to any wrestler.

"He's [Sammy] a complete moron. He's got talent. And he doesn't know what to do with it. That's worse than not having it at all. Remember when we first saw, 'Hey, he's got talent, he's got the face. He's got a promo, he's a good heel.' Now he's going out of his mind and he is a complete moron. And he's wasting all his talent doing stupid preposterous sh** that's going to put him in a wheelchair," Cornette said. (2:18-2:47)

Considering how much Sammy Guevara has achieved in the promotion, it is evident why he was called one of the 'four pillars of AEW.' It remains to be seen what is next for the young star, particularly in the wake of his feud with Scorpio Sky.

What do you think of the Spanish God's run so far? Sound off in the comments!

