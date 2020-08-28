Sammy Guevara reveals gruesome scar after AEW match with Matt Hardy

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara faced Matt Hardy in a tables match. While usually, tables matches do not see that many injuries, as it's only about putting your opponent through a table, this was not the case on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite's main event match between the two rivals.

Sammy Guevara was cut open on the side of his head due to an assault by Matt Hardy where he actually got serious injury accidentally, during the match.

Is @MATTHARDYBRAND going to be deleting @sammyguevara on #AEWDynamite this week? Make sure to tune in on Thursday at 8/7c to find out! pic.twitter.com/yZzxBwlAjM — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 25, 2020

Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy in AEW

Over the last few months, Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy have been involved in a brutal feud, which has unfortunately seen more than its fair share of serious injuries between the two stars.

A few weeks ago, Matt Hardy was cut open when Sammy Guevara panicked during their brawl and threw a chair at his head. It hit him too hard and busted him open, leaving him in need of stitches. This was not supposed to happen, and backstage in AEW, Matt Hardy and authority figures were unhappy with the way Sammy Guevara approached the brawl.

Unfortunately for Guevara, on this week's AEW Dynamite, the favor was returned. While he was able to pick up the win during the AEW match, Sammy Guevara was cut open while facing Matt Hardy.

It's always great to see a Matt Hardy match. And somehow there are always tables involved. D-Von Dudley is missing though. #AEW #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KtrsdNO1Sq — 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) August 28, 2020

Matt Hardy went on to post a video and congratulate Sammy for his win, but promised him things were not over.

"Congratulations, Sammy. You won, you beat me. You survived my wrath and you left with only a large laceration to your head. You beat me; you said you were going to beat me and you beat me," Matt admitted. "And maybe it was too early for me to get back into the ring, and I wasn't all the way 100% out there bleeding internally, discombobulated, my equilibrium was all off, it was hard to climb, it was hard to stand. Regardless of any of that, you beat me. But Sammy, you've got to know, I'm not going to stop coming for you. Never!" he continued. "I'm never going to stop coming for you. Never, never, never, never, never! Because this realm known as AEW is not big enough for the both of us. One of us must be deleted from this plane, and I will not stop coming for you until that happens!"

Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara posted the gruesome picture of his cut on Instagram, with the caption,

"So.... scar for a scar huh 🤔 This ain’t over @matthardybrand."

Fans can check out the extremely gruesome picture here.