Sammy Guevara reveals why he doesn't want to work again with top star in AEW (Exclusive)

One half of the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, Sammy Guevara has had a long run within AEW. He's been with the promotion since its inception and has had interactions with multiple top stars during his time with the promotion.
Being one of the pillars of AEW, Guevara worked with Chris Jericho in three separate teams. The two first came together when the Inner Circle was formed. Guevara then joined the Jericho Appreciation Society, and the two also performed as a tag team act separately.
He even worked briefly with one of the top managers within the promotion, Don Callis. Addressing Callis during a recent chat with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Guevara was asked if he'd like to work again with the manager. He closed the doors on a potential reunion as he felt it'd be a step backward for him.
"I was in it for, like, a week, [but now], honestly, no. I just think that'd be going backwards for me. You know, it didn't work out. And it's like, it's kind of like if you wanted to go back with your ex, you know, it's like, there's a reason you guys are not together no more. There's a reason me and Don Callis are not together no more. So I'm not in the family no more. So let's just go and cross that bridge, say it's done, and move on," Guevara said. [From 15:54 onwards]
Don Callis is one of the top managers within the roster and has been associated with several top stars during his time. He has acted as the manager for former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
He's now leading his own stable called the Don Callis Family, where he is managing some highly rated names like former AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Brian Cage, among others.
