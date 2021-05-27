Sammy Guevara sends an emotional message ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Sammy Guevara recently took to Twitter to send out a touching message ahead of his stable, The Inner Circle's match against The Pinnacle at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Both factions will lock horns on May 30th in the second edition of the Stadium Stampede match. According to the stipulation laid down by The Pinnacle's leader MJF, The Inner Circle must disband forever if they lose.

Taking to Twitter, Guevara wrote that no matter what happens at Double or Nothing 2021, The Inner Circle was and will always be his family. Along with the message, the AEW star posted a picture with Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho.

"Whatever happens this week the #InnerCircle is always my family", tweeted Sammy Guevara

The Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2021 will be the second chapter in The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle's stable war.

The first one was a Blood and Guts match that took place a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, where the MJF-led stable walked away with the victory.

Sammy Guevara is an integral part of The Inner Circle

Sammy Guevara is one of the biggest homegrown stars for AEW. Joining forces with Jericho in 2019, Guevara became one of the founding members of The Inner Circle. Guevara did leave the faction in early 2021 due to MJF's growing influence on the stable.

However, soon after The Salt of The Earth showed his true colors by betraying The Inner Circle, Sammy Guevara returned to the aid of his friends.

Come May 30th, Guevara and his stablemates will put everything on the line in an attempt to save The Inner Circle from dissolving.

