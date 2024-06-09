Sammy Guevara sends an emotional message to his "best friend" amidst AEW absence

Sammy Guevara's last AEW match came almost four months ago, but the rising star remains upbeat and interactive with fans on social media. The father-of-one took time out of his busy day to publicly send a message to his best friend.

The Spanish God is married to AEW's Tay Melo. The All Elite couple began dating in January 2022, then became engaged to be married that June, and finally tied the knot in August. They welcomed a daughter on November 28 of last year. Ahead of an upcoming ring return, Melo is celebrating her 29th birthday today.

Guevara took to X to write a birthday note to his wife. The 30-year-old gave immense thanks and dedicated the day to his best friend. He also included a few personal photos.

"To my best friend, Thank you for everything you do for me and our family. Thank you for giving us a beautiful little mini us. Rather we are traveling the world or just on our couch there is no other place I’d rather want to be than next to you! Today is for you @taymelo Happy Birthday you beautiful soul [red heart emoji]," Sammy Guevara wrote.

Melo quickly replied, using just two emojis and three words to get her point across.

"[face holding back tears emoji x 2] I love you," Tay Melo wrote back.

Guevara and Melo previously held the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship for 242 days. They won the titles in a Fatal 4 Way at Triplemania XXX on April 30, 2022, and were later stripped of them on December 28, 2022, as they failed to show up for a title defense.

Big title matches set for AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will air next week's Dynamite from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, as the road to Forbidden Door continues.

AEW has announced two big championship bouts for next week. Will Ospreay will defend the International Championship vs. Rey Fenix, while Mercedes Moné will defend the TBS Championship vs. Zeuxis.

Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes was also announced for Dynamite, along with Rush vs. a partner to be announced, and more qualifying matches for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door.

An in-ring segment was confirmed for Dynamite as well. Chris Jericho is set to host another edition of TV Time with The Learning Tree, featuring Private Party as the special guests.

