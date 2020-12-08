Sammy Guevara sends a message to The Inner Circle ahead of possible breakup

AEW's The Inner Circle is one of the most dominant stables in all of pro wrestling today. Unfortunately for fans of the group, it could possibly come to an end on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite. Last week, Chris Jericho gave an ultimatum to the stable and made it clear that they have seven days to get on the same page, or he will disband the group for good.

Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara has now posted a heartfelt tweet addressed to the faction, on his official Twitter handle. Guevara stated that no matter what happens on AEW Dynamite, his run as a member of The Inner Circle was the best time of his life. Guevara then thanked the group and tagged all the original members in his tweet. Check it out below:

Whatever happens Wednesday I just wanna say this has been the best time of my life. Thanks for everything. @IAmJericho @Ortiz_Powerful @Santana_Proud @RealJakeHager

Love you guys #InnerCircleForever pic.twitter.com/eMB9WKsnbW — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 7, 2020

The seeds for a possible Inner Circle breakup were planted on AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming

Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho faced Frankie Kazarian on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. During the final moments of the match, Jericho was on the receiving end of a submission hold. MJF came out carrying a white towel and teased throwing it in, which would have resulted in a loss for Jericho.

An enraged Sammy Guevara snatched the towel from MJF's hand, and Jericho saw him holding the towel before hitting a Judas Effect for the win. Things heated up quickly, with MJF and Guevara shoving each other. Jericho wasn't having any of it and gave the group an ultimatum. It would be interesting to see whether The Inner Circle members will manage to get on the same page on Dynamite, preventing the disbanding of the group. If not, we are mere days away from witnessing the end of The Inner Circle.