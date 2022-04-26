"She took down the tree" - Sammy Guevara shares personal chat with fellow AEW star about Tay Conti

Sammy Guevara took to social media to reveal snippets of his conversation with AEW star Alan Angels regarding girlfriend Tay Conti.

The couple had a segment on last week's AEW Dynamite and received negative reactions from the crowd. Moments later, The American Top Team (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert) emerged to interrupt the two.

In the closing moments, The Spanish God gave Scorpio a rematch for the TNT Championship. In return, ATT agreed to a mixed tag team match between Guevara-Conti against Paige VanZant and a partner of her choosing from the group.

Guevara posted a screenshot of his conversation with Alan Angels on Twitter. The Spanish God contacted The Dark Order member by saying that he was having a bad day.

Angels asked Guevara what the problem was, and the latter said that Conti took down the 'tree,' referring to their Christmas tree.

Check out their exchanges below:

For those unaware, Tay and Sammy fought over whether the tree could be kept or not. The former eventually dispatched it because it was already April 25th, as she posted on Twitter.

Sammy Guevara will face Scorpio Sky this week on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky will square off this week on AEW Dynamite for the third time. The bout will be a ladder match.

Both men first met on the March 9 episode of Dynamite, with Guevara entering as TNT champion. Sky won the title and continued his then-undefeated streak by hitting the TKO on Sammy.

A month later, Sammy and Scorpio met again at the Battle of the Belts II on April 16. The Spanish God exacted revenge on Sky by hitting a low blow and GTH to become a three-time TNT Champion, turning heel in the process.

Guevara and Sky's upcoming bout will be a rubber match as both men hold victories against each other. It will be interesting to see who will finally get the bragging rights and the title between the two.

What are your thoughts on the exchange between Guevara and Angels? Sound off in the comments below.

