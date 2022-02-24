Sammy Guevara showers praise on his girlfriend Tay Conti after AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara is the current TNT Champion on top of dating one of the most talented athletes on the women's roster. The couple initially sparked controversy when they announced their relationship shortly after Guevara broke up with his former fiancee.

Fast forward to today, both Tay Conti and Guevara are happy together and constantly post about each other. Most recently, Conti stormed down to the current TBS Champion, Jade, after her match to challenge the champion. While the Brazilian-born star got beat down, her boyfriend still saw her as a winner.

Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to let fans know what he thinks she's worth.

"My girlfriend is a bad a**!"

Tay Conti will face Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship next. The star has had numerous Women's Championship shots in the past and as such could be the one to dethrone Cargill.

Sammy Guevara is set to defend his TNT Championship against Andrade El Idolo this Friday on Rampage

At the end of his match against Darby Allin, both Allin and Sammy Guevara were mercilessly attacked by Andrade. The former WWE star made his intentions clear as he hoisted up both TNT Belts, signaling a possible victory.

The match has been made official, and the Spanish God will face The Idol in what promises to be an impressive bout. Guevara has been a fighting champion and likely won't go down easily. However, Andrade is a multi-time Champion who has pushed many wrestlers to the brink.

Andrade and the AHFO are falling apart, much like Guevara's Inner Circle stable did. So a win is crucial for the longevity of the new stable. Fans won't want to miss out on the title defense as it takes place during AEW Rampage this Friday.

