Top AEW champion takes poll to determine his next challenger; names Sting among top choices

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently listed Sting among the choices of whom he would like to have challenge for his TNT Championship.

At AEW Battle of the Belts II, Guevara dethroned Scorpio Sky to become a three-time TNT Champion. However, it wasn't a clean victory as The Spanish God used a low blow while the referee was distracted, seemingly turning heel in the process. This served as an abrupt end to Sky's 38-day title reign.

Sammy Guevara is now looking to kick off his third reign with defenses against titans of the wrestling industry. Taking to Twitter earlier today, the 28-year-old conducted a poll in which he asked fans to pick his next opponent from the four choices he provided.

His choices were:

CM Punk Sting Bryan Danielson Jeff Hardy

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Who should I defend the TNT title against next? Who should I defend the TNT title against next?

As of this writing, a total of 7,843 votes have been cast by fans. Danielson leads the poll with 40.2% votes. While The American Dragon currently seems occupied building his Blackpool Combat Club stable, he could very possibly challenge Guevara in order to bring a title to his fledgeling faction.

Sammy Guevara has yet to face off with WWE Hall of Famer Sting

With Sammy Guevara's win over Scorpio Sky, he ties the record held by Cody Rhodes for most TNT Championship reigns. However, there are plenty of potential challengers the young star hasn't faced in the ring, including all four of those he listed on social media.

He has shared the stage with one of them, however. Although he's never wrestled Sting, Guevara did join forces with The Icon and Darby Allin at the Revolution pay-per-view this year. That night, the trio defeated the former AHFO (Matt Hardy, Andrade, and Isiah Kassidy) in a Tornado Tag Team match.

While Sting still hasn't wrestled a singles match since joining AEW, a potential match against Sammy could be the ultimate passing of the torch moment for the TNT Champion.

Like Sting, Jeff Hardy is yet to wrestle a singles match since debuting in the company last month. Guevara has previously expressed his desire to face the WWE legend.

And speaking of WWE veterans, none can deny that a bout against CM Punk or Bryan Danielson would serve as a stepping stone for Guevara to reach a new level of stardom. The 28-year-old may have tied Cody's record in TNT title reigns, but he has a long way to go if he wants to become the face of the company.

Who do you want to see challenge Sammy Guevara next? Sound off in the comments section below.

