Top star reacts to Jeff Hardy joining AEW; Wants a match

Jeff Hardy is officially All Elite. The former WWE Champion made his AEW debut on Dynamite as he came to the aid of his brother, Matt Hardy.

The Andrade-Hardy Family Office had a town hall meeting to discuss recent events, where some of the faction members have lost high-profile matches. Andrade, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy lost to Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara at the Revolution pay-per-view which sparked this meeting.

At the end, everybody turned on the elder Hardy and assaulted him before Sting and Allin made the save. However, the numbers game proved to be too much as Private Party and the Butcher and the Blade continued to assault Sting and Allin.

Suddenly, Jeff Hardy's iconic music played and he made his way to the ring to clear out the heels and ended the segment with an emphatic Swanton Bomb. Twitter went crazy as a number of people reacted to the former WWE champion making his debut.

Amongst those was the two-time TNT champion Sammy Guevara, who tweeted that he would like to face Jeff Hardy in a match.

"Jeff Hardy vs Sammy Guevara" - Sammy Guevara tweeted.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Jeff Hardy vs Sammy Guevara Jeff Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara bears some resemblance to a young Jeff Hardy as the Spanish God is never afraid to take a spectacular bump to entertain the audience, even if it comes at a cost. A future match between the two would undoubtedly be a barnburner.

Sammy Guevara lost the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara faced Scorpio Sky in a Streak vs Title match in the main event of AEW Dynamite. The Spanish God lost the match after a number of people interfered on Scorpio Sky's behalf.

Dan Lambert distracted the referee and Ethan Page tried to interfere. Tay Conti stopped him in his tracks but newly signed Paige VanZant took out the Brazilian star. The ringside shenanigans allowed Scorpio Sky to hit the TKO to preserve his undefeated singles streak and win his first singles title in AEW.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Anirudh