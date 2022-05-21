"Literally beat him" - Sammy Guevara takes a shot at former WWE Superstar

Sammy Guevara has taken a shot at former WWE Superstar and current AEW star, Miro.

On this week's AEW Rampage, The Spanish God, alongside Frankie Kazarian, destroyed the TNT Championship, a title which he initially won by beating Miro in Dynamite.

While responding to a fan on Twitter, Guevara boasted about his previous win over God's Favorite Champion. He wrote:

I literally beat him for the title.

Check out Sammy Guevara's tweet below:

Miro has been absent from AEW programming for months and his last match in the company was against Bryan Danielson at Full Gear 2021. During his time off, The Redeemer has been busy filming a TV show titled, East New York.

The former TNT Champion's wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, also took to Twitter to praise her husband in regards to his recent role. She wrote:

"So proud of @ToBeMiro doing his first pilot and for @CBS !!!!!! Miro plays the greatest villain no matter what genre of storytelling he is in ! Catch him on #EastNewYork !" said CJ Perry.

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry youtu.be/tMXyUiQQwrg So proud of @ToBeMiro doing his first pilot and for @CBS !!!!!! Miro plays the greatest villain no matter what genre of storytelling he is in ! Catch him on #EastNewYork So proud of @ToBeMiro doing his first pilot and for @CBS !!!!!! Miro plays the greatest villain no matter what genre of storytelling he is in ! Catch him on #EastNewYork ! youtu.be/tMXyUiQQwrg

Sammy Guevara also broke his silence after destroying the TNT Championship on Rampage

On this week's AEW Rampage, Sammy Guevara destroyed the TNT Championship in the parking lot. Courtesy of his actions, he certainly got one over on current champion Scorpio Sky, with assistance from Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti.

Last week, the Spanish God came to the rescue of Kazarian after he was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the TNT Title and was assaulted by the Men of the Year.

Taking to Twitter, Guevara wrote the following in regards to his actions:

Y’all said we destroyed the title… well now we literally did. #RIPTNTTitle #BeMad

Check out Guevara's tweet at this link.

The three-time TNT Champion is now aiming to dethrone Sky once again and become a four-time champion. Only time will tell if that turns out to be the case.

